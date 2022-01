Shanghai prepared an online spectacular for foreigners living and working in the city ahead of the Lunar New Year.

Shanghai prepared an online spectacular for foreigners living and working in the city ahead of the Lunar New Year.

The 2022 Shanghai New Year Gala for Foreign Experts, held by the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission, was broadcast on Saturday night through online platforms.

The performances included Peking Opera, popular music, choir, guitar duets, and symphony orchestra arrangements.