News / Metro

Roar into the Year of the Tiger in Jing'an

Li Qian
Li Qian
  15:50 UTC+8, 2022-01-25       0
It's another "staycation" Spring Festival. But Jing'an will never bore you.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  15:50 UTC+8, 2022-01-25       0
Roar into the Year of the Tiger in Jing'an
Roar into the Year of the Tiger in Jing'an
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Flower market at 549 Shaanxi Road N.

January Keywords: Roar into the Year of the Tiger

Apparently, it's another "staycation" Spring Festival. But Jing'an will never bore you. Decorate your home or carry the latest tiger-shaped xiangnang released by the 350-year-old traditional Chinese medicine pharmacy chain Lei Yun Shang West, headquartered in the Jing'an Temple area.

Xiangnang, sachets filled with fragrant herbs with medicinal powders, is a signature product of Lei Yun Shang. Its latest tiger collections are designed in the shapes of "cloth tiger," a traditional tiger doll, and a plump adorable cartoon tiger to welcome the Year of the Tiger.

"They are cute products designed to cater to young people. We hope it can make TCM more approachable for them," said Wu Jia, vice marketing manager of the company.

Roar into the Year of the Tiger in Jing'an
Xing Beilin / Ti Gong

A tiger-shaped pankou by Longfeng

Venerable qipao (cheongsam) maker Longfeng has also adopted new approach.

Opened in 1936, Longfeng is synonymous with the masterful cutting and delicate embroidery that goes into this traditional dress.

Pankou, the knotted buttons sometimes described as the "eye" of the qipao, require master craftsmanship to create and has been listed as an intangible cultural heritage. Its latest pankou is woven in the shape of a little cute tiger.

For Chinese, it's a tradition to buy flowers to decorate and liven up their homes for the Lunar New Year. In a historical garden villa at 549 Shaanxi Road N., a flower market will open through February 15. Although small, it offers more than 50 varieties.

Potted plants include arrowroot, hydrangea and Cyclamen persicum. But round golden kumquats sell best because of its auspicious shape and color. Cut flowers include rose, carnation and lily.

Roar into the Year of the Tiger in Jing'an
Ti Gong

Tiger-shaped xiangnang

The Shanghai Natural History Museum is also well worth a visit.

The "Catalog of Animals Collected in the Qing Palace," organized jointly by the Palace Museum and the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, illustrates animals portrayed in the "Album of Beast" during the reign of Emperor Qianlong in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

The encyclopedic catalogue comprises 108 animals from all over the world, including some of the most storied mythical creatures. It raises some interesting speculation, such as what if the qilin unicorn was just an extinct species and the zouyu was a variant of white tiger?

Roar into the Year of the Tiger in Jing'an
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

The Shanghai Natural History Museum

The illustrations combine both Chinese and Western painting techniques. Giant pages are hung from the ceilings against the backdrop of red walls and yellow glazed roof tiles that typify the Palace Museum. Alongside the installations are specimens of tigers, lions, bears, elephants and other animals, pushing people to consider the connections between the real and the mythical.

The exhibition runs through May 13 on floor B1.

This month, an avant-garde inter active art exhibition was held at the UCCA Lab.

Elements of tiger were everywhere, from paintings to art installations. Visitors were invited to wield their arms to summon bi'an, an auspicious tiger-dragon, on an interactive screen.

Roar into the Year of the Tiger in Jing'an
Wang Wenying / Ti Gong

A painting on display at the UCCA Lab

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Shanghai Natural History Museum
Shanghai Science and Technology Museum
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     