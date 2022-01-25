News / Metro

Snooker parlor under fire for letting people light up

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:14 UTC+8, 2022-01-25       0
Shanghai's health authority imposed a maximum fine – 30,000 yuan – on a snooker parlor for violating the city's anti-smoking law.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:14 UTC+8, 2022-01-25       0

Shanghai's health authority imposed a maximum fine on a snooker parlor for violating the city's anti-smoking law. The 30,000-yuan (US$4,739) penalty is the first one issued in the city since the law was enacted, Shanghai Health Commission said on Tuesday.

According to the Songjiang District Health Supervision Agency, it received calls from residents complaining about serious indoor smoking at the snooker parlor.

Investigation found the parlor is a frequent violator. Since 2019, the parlor has been fined four times totaling 31,000 yuan. The latest 25,000 yuan fine was imposed last June for having ashtrays inside the purportedly non-smoking venue.

Shanghai prohibits smoking in all public indoor venues, workplaces and public transportation.

The agency sent officials to the parlor and found ashes, ashtrays, lighters, cigarette boxes and a strong smell of cigarettes.

Officials ordered the owner to immediately renovate the space and carry out anti-smoking education to all customers. To tighten management, officials decided to impose one simple ticket with 30,000-yuan fine this time.

The city's anti-smoking law outlines that venues face between 2,000 and 30,000 yuan fines for failing to fulfil their obligations, such as installing non-smoking signs and prohibiting customers from smoking.

In 2010, Shanghai became the first city in the nation to implement an anti-smoking law, which was amended in 2017.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Songjiang
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     