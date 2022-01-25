Snooker parlor under fire for letting people light up

Shanghai's health authority imposed a maximum fine on a snooker parlor for violating the city's anti-smoking law. The 30,000-yuan (US$4,739) penalty is the first one issued in the city since the law was enacted, Shanghai Health Commission said on Tuesday.

According to the Songjiang District Health Supervision Agency, it received calls from residents complaining about serious indoor smoking at the snooker parlor.

Investigation found the parlor is a frequent violator. Since 2019, the parlor has been fined four times totaling 31,000 yuan. The latest 25,000 yuan fine was imposed last June for having ashtrays inside the purportedly non-smoking venue.

Shanghai prohibits smoking in all public indoor venues, workplaces and public transportation.

The agency sent officials to the parlor and found ashes, ashtrays, lighters, cigarette boxes and a strong smell of cigarettes.

Officials ordered the owner to immediately renovate the space and carry out anti-smoking education to all customers. To tighten management, officials decided to impose one simple ticket with 30,000-yuan fine this time.

The city's anti-smoking law outlines that venues face between 2,000 and 30,000 yuan fines for failing to fulfil their obligations, such as installing non-smoking signs and prohibiting customers from smoking.

In 2010, Shanghai became the first city in the nation to implement an anti-smoking law, which was amended in 2017.