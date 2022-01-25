News / Metro

20,000 people linked to new local COVID-19 case test negative

More than 20,000 people related to a new locally transmitted COVID-19 case who were screened by Shanghai authorities have returned negative nucleic acid test results.
Shanghai authorities have screened more than 20,000 people related to a new locally transmitted COVID-19 case, an employee of the Pudong International Airport, reported on Monday, and all of their nucleic acid test results were negative.

In total, 21,806 people relevant to the case had been screened as of 8am on Tuesday, according to health authorities.

A total of 638 relevant environmental samples had been collected and all were negative.

Disinfection has been conducted at all the areas relevant to the case.

The 29-year-old man lives in Xingfu Village of Fengcheng Town in suburban Fengxian District.

The man, a staffer handling import business at the cargo area of the Pudong airport, developed fever and drove to Fengcheng Hospital on Sunday.

His nucleic acid test result, as shown at the hospital, was abnormal and he was confirmed as positive on Monday.

The Group 8 area of Xingfu Village has been designated as a medium-risk area.

The man's 96 close contacts in Shanghai are now in quarantine.

Another 189 people who have had close links with these close contacts have been quarantined as well.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Fengxian
Pudong
