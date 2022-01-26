Shanghai's front-line pandemic fighters get 11m yuan donation

Residents and companies in Shanghai have donated hundreds of millions of yuan, both in cash and kind, to the city's pandemic control efforts over the past two years.

The Shanghai Charity Foundation donated 11 million yuan (US$1.7 million) to workers of the city's disease control network on Wednesday.

The donation was made from the foundation's special fund for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, which was established on January 24, 2020.

Over the past two years, residents and companies in Shanghai have donated hundreds of millions of yuan, both in cash and kind, to the fund which have been used for various purposes, according to the foundation.

The donations have reached medical workers, who fought on the front line of the pandemic battle in Wuhan, Hubei Province, back in 2020, as well as city workers on other posts during the pandemic.

Part of it has also been used to purchase medical appliances for local fever clinics and medical institutions in Wuhan and to enhance the capacity of local communities and elderly homes on pandemic control.

Vice Mayor Zong Ming attended the donation ceremony held at the Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday and visited some of the pandemic control front-line workers at the center.