Limited outpatient medical services during holiday

Most hospitals won't offer outpatient services during the weeklong Chinese New Year holiday that begins on Monday, but some will for one or two days. Detailed schedules are available on each hospital's website and public WeChat account.

The 24-hour emergency services, however, will be available during the holiday.

Nucleic acid tests will be widely available during the holiday. The majority of the 190 facilities offering the tests will be open, while some may shorten the service hours.

The round-the-clock nucleic acid testing will still be available in leading facilities like Zhongshan, Shanghai 6th People's, Huashan and Ruijin hospitals.

Service hours of each facility are available on Jiankangyun or the Health Cloud app, which also offers contact information and addresses.

The QR code for Jiankangyun

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
