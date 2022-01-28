Cultural feast of online performances and art for Chinese New Year

Full season designed to enrich netizens' holiday lives runs from next Monday – Chinese New Year's Eve – to the Lantern Festival on February 15.

Performing arts and Chinese culture lovers, both home and abroad, are in for an online treat from a program of original performances in a variety of genres made available during the Chinese New Year.

Running from next Monday – the Chinese New Year's Eve – to the Lantern Festival on February 15, the online performance and exhibition season is being jointly introduced by the city's culture and tourism administration and the Center for China Shanghai International Arts Festival.

It is intended to enrich people's holiday lives while promoting China's original stage creations and culture.



The online programs include contemporary and classical dances, musical concerts, an acrobatic show, exhibitions and a documentary that showcases Shanghai's craftsmanship and cultural heritage.

It is presented in six languages – Chinese, English, French, Spanish, German and Italian – to extend the festive and merry atmosphere of Chinese New Year to worldwide spectators.