Tigers and flowers to brighten the New Year

The Shanghai Zoo will feature activities related to its fearsome tigers and a special flower show will take place at Chenshan Botanical Garden to honor The Year of the Tiger.

The beginning of the Year of the Tiger is just around the corner. Do you know what's behind the Chinese zodiac?

A variety of tiger-themed activities will roll out at Shanghai Zoo in Changning District to answer that question.

The zoo is home to three species of tigers – South China tigers, Siberian tigers and Bengal tigers, who are currently the superstars of the zoo.

Science activities will be held at the zoo during the upcoming Spring Festival holiday along with lectures on tigers.

The zoo will recruit children ambassadors to promote knowledge about tigers and raise people's awareness of animal protection.

It's also inviting the public to name a pair of South China Tiger. The pair, one male and one female, were born on June 21, 2021. They are growing healthily under the attentive care of their mother and keepers.

People can send name suggestions to the zoo's WeChat account. The deadline for submissions is January 30. Please explain the meanings of the names.

Meanwhile, a flower show celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year will run between January 30 and February 15 at the Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District.

The show comprises three display areas, featuring a variety of flowers such as peonies, azaleas, violets, tulips and butterfly orchids.

Flower landscapes have been created and flower-themed calligraphy and paintings are also on display.

