News / Metro

7-year-old defies the odds and receives therapeutic injection

Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:33 UTC+8, 2022-01-28       0
Zou Weiluo had a nusinersen sodium injection at Shanghai Children's Medical Center on Friday, and he received a gift from the center in honor of his bravery.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:33 UTC+8, 2022-01-28       0
7-year-old defies the odds and receives therapeutic injection
Ti Gong

Velo eats bean seedlings fed by his father.

Seven-year-old Velo had a nusinersen sodium injection at Shanghai Children's Medical Center on Friday, and received a gift from the center in honor of his bravery.

Velo, or Zou Weiluo, was diagnosed with the genetic disease spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) when he was a few months old. Children born with the disease don't have a prognosis for a long life.

Doctors said he wouldn't survive three years.

However, under the good care of his family, he is now 7 years old and has been enrolled at school.

Velo has been at the medical center since Thursday, and the 20-minute injection process went smoothly, said Zhang Ying, Velo's mother.

7-year-old defies the odds and receives therapeutic injection
Ti Gong

Velo receives a gift from the medical center.

"He was a little bit nervous before the injection, but he performed really well during the process," said Zhang.

The gift Velo received included a down vest, a tiger toy and a medal in praise of his good performance during the injection.

"He was happy about that," said Zhang. "He and his father played chess after the injection to relax."

The family went home on Friday afternoon.

Velo needs six shots this year with the second coming in early February.

Nusinersen sodium injection is a medication used to treat the disease. Approved in the United States in 2016 and introduced to China in 2019, it was the first modified therapeutic drug to treat SMA.

It can effectively curb the development of the disease and improve patients' physical and breathing functions.

However, it's very expensive and not affordable for most families – 700,000 yuan (US$109,760) per injection. In December, it was included in China's 2021 medical insurance category, bringing hope to SMA patients.

"We were waiting for other clinical experiments earlier, but COVID-19 brought uncertainties so we finally decided to take the shots," said Zhang.

The family paid about 14,000 yuan for the first shot.

Zhang said families of SMA patients hope the drug will be covered by other insurance programs.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     