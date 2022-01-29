News / Metro

Expect break from rain at start of Spring Festival

Zhu Yuting
Cai Wenjun
Zhu Yuting Cai Wenjun
  12:52 UTC+8, 2022-01-29       0
Shanghai is expected to say goodbye to rainy days and embrace a cloudy Spring Festival holiday from next Monday.
Zhu Yuting
Cai Wenjun
Zhu Yuting Cai Wenjun
  12:52 UTC+8, 2022-01-29       0
Expect break from rain at start of Spring Festival
Imaginechina

A little girl enjoys herself splashing about in the rain.

Shanghai is expected to say goodbye to rainy days and embrace a cloudy Spring Festival holiday from next Monday, the local weather authorities said on Friday.

However, the mercury will still remain low during the holiday, ranging between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday.

Short-term showers are forecast to be back on Wednesday and Thursday, causing the temperature drops to around 3 to 6 degrees.

There will be some rare sunshine during the weeklong holiday, according to the forecaster.

Saturday was cloudy with sleet in some areas, with temperatures between 2 and 6 degrees.

With the arrival of the festival, medical experts have issued an alert over cardiac diseases, which can rise given cold weather and festive gatherings where people may drink and eat more than usual.

"Irregular and rich diet, large consumption of alcohol and cold weather are all risk factors for heat attacks," said Dr Song He from Shanghai Yodak Cardio-Thoracic Hospital. "Some people with chronic diseases also fail to take medicine and check their blood pressure and glucose as usual which also increases the risk."

Doctors suggest people stay warm, have a healthy diet, exercise, avoid drinking too much alcohol or smoking too much and have a good schedule during the holiday. Those with chronic diseases like hypertension and diabetes must take medicines as usual and go to the hospital if they develop symptoms.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     