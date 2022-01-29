Expect break from rain at start of Spring Festival

Shanghai is expected to say goodbye to rainy days and embrace a cloudy Spring Festival holiday from next Monday.

Imaginechina

However, the mercury will still remain low during the holiday, ranging between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday.

Short-term showers are forecast to be back on Wednesday and Thursday, causing the temperature drops to around 3 to 6 degrees.

There will be some rare sunshine during the weeklong holiday, according to the forecaster.

Saturday was cloudy with sleet in some areas, with temperatures between 2 and 6 degrees.

With the arrival of the festival, medical experts have issued an alert over cardiac diseases, which can rise given cold weather and festive gatherings where people may drink and eat more than usual.

"Irregular and rich diet, large consumption of alcohol and cold weather are all risk factors for heat attacks," said Dr Song He from Shanghai Yodak Cardio-Thoracic Hospital. "Some people with chronic diseases also fail to take medicine and check their blood pressure and glucose as usual which also increases the risk."

Doctors suggest people stay warm, have a healthy diet, exercise, avoid drinking too much alcohol or smoking too much and have a good schedule during the holiday. Those with chronic diseases like hypertension and diabetes must take medicines as usual and go to the hospital if they develop symptoms.