With the seven-day Spring Festival holiday coming to an end, tourists and local residents are rushing to Yuyuan Garden for the annual traditional lantern show.

Welcoming The Year Of The Tiger

The new year celebration at the Yuyuan Garden Malls will run through February 18, and admission is free. Health codes, masks and temperature checks are required.



Dong Jun / SHINE

