COVID-19 in Shanghai: 8 imported cases reported

The city reported eight imported COVID-19 cases on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Georgia who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 1 via the Netherlands.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on February 2.

The third patient, a Chinese traveling in Finland, the fourth patient, a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom, and the fifth patient, a Spaniard, arrived at the local airport on February 4 on the same flight.

The sixth patient is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on January 21.

The seventh and eighth patients, both South Korean, arrived at the local airport on February 4.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 215 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, 16 patients and two asymptomatic infections were discharged.

So far, of all the 3,434 imported cases, 3,202 have been discharged upon recovery and 232 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Of all the 392 local cases, 383 have been discharged upon recovery. Two are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while nine asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.