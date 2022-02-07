News / Metro

Chinese football team hailed as heroes after clinching women's Asian Cup

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:25 UTC+8, 2022-02-07       0
The "Steel Roses" arrived home on Monday night, overwhelmed by public praise after their dramatic 3-2 win over South Korea to retake the Cup after 16 years,
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:25 UTC+8, 2022-02-07       0
Edited by Yang Jian. Subtitles by Yang Jian.
Chinese football team hailed as heroes after clinching women's Asian Cup
Ti Gong

China's women's football team celebrated with crew members on China Eastern's charter flight to Shanghai from India on Monday.

The Chinese women's football team arrived home on Monday night, hailed as heroes after their historic 3-2 win over South Korea to take the Women's Asian Football Cup in Mumbai on Sunday.

The team boarded an Eastern Airlines charter for the flight home from India on Monday, to a warm welcome from the crew – the same crew that flew them out last month.

Sunday's victory was the second for China since its first championship win 16 years ago.

They will stay in Shanghai on Monday night for COVID-19 quarantine and checks. The team will take a bus to Suzhou in neighboring Jiangsu Province on Tuesday for a three-week quarantine.

Chinese media and fans have overwhelmingly praised the team, nicknamed "the Steel Roses," after their dramatic win – in stark contrast to the men's surprise loss to Vietnam in their bid to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

Four players are graduates from the Caoyang No. 2 High School in Shanghai's Putuo District.

Chinese football team hailed as heroes after clinching women's Asian Cup
Ti Gong

Head coach Shui Qingxia receives a Chinese New Year gift from a flight attendant as she heads home.

Chinese netizens said the women's team had "earned back the dignity of Chinese football" after the men's loss to Vietnam on Chinese Lunar New Year on February 1.

The nation's Twitter-like social media Weibo and Wechat have been overwhelmed with praise for the dramatic victory of the women's team as well as mockery of the men's side after their defeat.

"We are touched and grateful after seeing the attention and support from so many Chinese netizens," striker Wang Shuang said in the aircraft cabin.

"The triumph is valuable to us and we will keep fighting for the Asian Games in September."

The captain and flight attendants decorated the cabin with couplets and the Chinese character fu (meaning good fortune) to create a Spring Festival ambiance for the players, who missed the traditional festival due to the competition.

After the aircraft landed at the Pudong airport at 7:30pm, quarantine officials presented flowers to each player before conducting nucleic acid testing. The air traffic controller and custom officials also sent greetings to the arriving flight.

Chinese football team hailed as heroes after clinching women's Asian Cup
Ti Gong

Players pose with a cake and a gift on their homeward flight.

The team set off to Mumbai from Pudong on January 16 for the Asian Cup. China Eastern assigned the same crew to pick them up on Monday.

China's men's football team took another China Eastern charter home last Thursday and are still in quarantine in a Suzhou hotel under arrangements made by the Chinese Football Association.

The women's team won't be in the same hotel with their male counterparts. They will be accommodated at a hotel near the Taihu Lake with a beautiful environment for the players to take a good rest.

Some male players sent greetings to the female team after watching the final.

"Congratulations. You are the light. Deep admiration," said Spanish-based striker Wu Lei on Weibo.

Team mate Li Lei said: "The Chinese roses are blooming in Asia and we will follow your example."

Chinese football team hailed as heroes after clinching women's Asian Cup
Ti Gong

Head coach Shui Qingxia gets off the plane to be greeted by customs officials at the Pudong airport.

Chinese football team hailed as heroes after clinching women's Asian Cup
Ti Gong

The victorious players disembark from their charter flight to Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Pudong
Weibo
Twitter
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     