Ticket sales begin for Lantern Festival fair at Yuyuan Garden

  15:50 UTC+8, 2022-02-08       0
Tickets are required for the upcoming Lantern Festival fair at Yuyuan Garden malls, which runs from February 11 to 15.
Ti Gong

Colorful lanterns illuminate Yuyuan Garden malls.

Tickets are required for the upcoming Lantern Festival fair at Yuyuan Garden malls, which runs from February 11 to 15.

Visitors will be required to show their identity cards or passports and health codes, as well as receive temperature checks, before entering the malls through gates 2, 3 and 5. Moreover, they must wear masks and capacity will be limited.

Tickets are 80 yuan (US$12.58) between 2pm and 10pm on February 15, Lantern Festival day, and 50 yuan for children.

Tickets are 50 yuan for adults and 30 yuan for children between 4pm and 10pm on February 11, 12, 13 and 14. Admission is free on all other days.

Tickets can be purchased on site or online at http://m8uy.cn/IvYRva. Ticket booths will be set up at the intersection of Lishui Road and Ping'an Street, south of Fuyou Road and west of Jiuxiaochang Road.

People are encouraged to take public transportation, but those driving can park at the nearby Bund Finance Center mall for three hours.

Ti Gong

Parades and flash mob performances will be staged along the malls between February 11 and 15, featuring performers dressed like Chinese gods and mythological figures.

Thousands of colorful lanterns, a listed national cultural heritage, come alive every evening, featuring various cartoon tiger figures to mark the Year of the Tiger.

Various traditional lanterns, such as palace, flower and New Year painting lanterns, with New Year wishes including "healthy," "happy" and "wealthy," will illuminate the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing Dynasty (1644-1911)-style buildings through February 18.

The malls, dining and shopping facilities near the historic garden originated in a prosperous market of the City God Temple some 140 years ago.

Li Jianguo, a local artisan, will teach visitors how to make traditional rabbit lanterns on February 14 and 15. A woodcut painting exhibition, a cultural heritage from Suzhou in neighboring Jiangsu Province, will take place at Huabao Mansion. Other heritage skills, such as Suzhou embroidery, paper-cutting and puppet shows, will also be presented.

If you go:

Lantern Festival celebration: February 11 to 15

Admission: 50 yuan between February 11 and 14 and 80 yuan on February 15 (with discount for children)

Public transport: Metro Line 14, No. 7 exit

COVID-19 prevention: Health code, masks and temperature checks required. ID cards or passports also required.

Opening hours: 4pm-10pm (2pm-10pm on February 15)

Ti Gong

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
