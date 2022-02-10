COVID-19 in Shanghai: 8 new imported cases reported

They are three South Koreans and five Chinese returning from Canada and the UK.

The city reported eight imported COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Canada who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 4.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on February 4.

The third patient is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on February 4.

The fourth to sixth patients are Chinese studying in Canada who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 5.

The seventh and eighth patients are South Koreans who arrived at the local airport on February 7.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 86 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, 21 patients and two asymptomatic infections were discharged.

So far, of all the 3,466 imported cases, 3,251 have been discharged upon recovery and 215 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Of all the 392 local cases, 383 have been discharged upon recovery. Two are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while four asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.