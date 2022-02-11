News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 12 new imported cases reported

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  08:46 UTC+8, 2022-02-11       0
They are a Polish and 11 Chinese returning from the US, Canada, the Republic of Congo, Serbia, Romania and Japan.
Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  08:46 UTC+8, 2022-02-11       0

The city reported 12 imported COVID-19 cases on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first three patients are Chinese visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on January 29 on the same flight.

The fourth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Canada who arrived at the local airport on February 4.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in the Republic of Congo who arrived at the local airport on February 4.

The sixth patient, a Chinese living in Canada, and the seventh patient, a Chinese studying in Canada, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 5.

The eighth patient, a Chinese studying in the US, and the ninth patient, a Polish living in the US, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on January 26.

The 10th patient, a Chinese living in Serbia, and the 11th patient, a Chinese visiting relatives in Romania, arrived at the local airport on February 5 on the same flight via Austria.

The 12th patient is a Chinese working in Japan who arrived at the local airport on February 6.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 32 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, 29 patients and one asymptomatic infection were discharged.

So far, of all the 3,478 imported cases, 3,280 have been discharged upon recovery and 198 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 392 local cases, 383 have been discharged upon recovery. Two are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while three asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Pudong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     