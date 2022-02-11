COVID-19 in Shanghai: 12 new imported cases reported

They are a Polish and 11 Chinese returning from the US, Canada, the Republic of Congo, Serbia, Romania and Japan.

The city reported 12 imported COVID-19 cases on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first three patients are Chinese visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on January 29 on the same flight.

The fourth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Canada who arrived at the local airport on February 4.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in the Republic of Congo who arrived at the local airport on February 4.

The sixth patient, a Chinese living in Canada, and the seventh patient, a Chinese studying in Canada, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 5.

The eighth patient, a Chinese studying in the US, and the ninth patient, a Polish living in the US, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on January 26.

The 10th patient, a Chinese living in Serbia, and the 11th patient, a Chinese visiting relatives in Romania, arrived at the local airport on February 5 on the same flight via Austria.

The 12th patient is a Chinese working in Japan who arrived at the local airport on February 6.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 32 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, 29 patients and one asymptomatic infection were discharged.

So far, of all the 3,478 imported cases, 3,280 have been discharged upon recovery and 198 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 392 local cases, 383 have been discharged upon recovery. Two are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while three asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.