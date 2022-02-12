COVID-19 in Shanghai: 7 new imported cases reported

They are six Chinese returning from the UK, Singapore, the UAE and Taiwan Island, and a Japanese.

The city reported seven imported COVID-19 cases on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 4.

The second patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on February 6.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in Singapore who arrived at the local airport on January 27.

The fourth to the sixth patients are Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on February 7 on the same flight.

The seventh patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on February 9.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 41 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, nine patients and one asymptomatic infection were discharged.

So far, of all the 3,485 imported cases, 3,289 have been discharged upon recovery and 196 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Of all the 392 local cases, 383 have been discharged upon recovery. Two are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while two asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.