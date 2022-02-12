News / Metro

Puma punished for hiring 7-year-old as advertising endorser

The Shanghai branches of Puma, Avene and H&M have been fined by Shanghai's market regulators for violations.
The Shanghai company of Puma was fined 100,000 yuan by the market watchdog in Huangpu District for hiring a minor aged 7 as its advertising endorser.

The act violated China's advertisement law, which bans advertising endorsers below 10 years of age.

In 2020, the company was fined 240,000 yuan in a similar case in which two minors appeared in its promotion photos.

In a separate case, the Shanghai company of Avene was fined 100,000 yuan for releasing a cosmetics advertisement which contained medical treatment terms.

In a promotion article on weibo, the company claimed Avene's thermal spring water had the functions of relieving, anti-inflammatory and anti-irritating based on clinical research, according to inspectors.

Based on China's advertisement law, the use of medical treatment terms are not allowed in cosmetics advertisements.

Relevant content has been deleted, according to the Huangpu District Administration for Market Regulation.

Meanwhile, the Shanghai branch of H&M was fined more than 130,000 yuan by market regulators for selling substandard products.

Some items of clothing sold by the company failed for pull resistance, and moisture absorption, while some sunglasses were substandard.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
