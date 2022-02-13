News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 9 new imported cases reported

Han Jing
Han Jing
  09:16 UTC+8, 2022-02-13       0
They are eight Chinese and one Singaporean. Meanwhile, 11 patients and one asymptomatic infection were discharged.
Han Jing
Han Jing
  09:16 UTC+8, 2022-02-13       0

The city reported nine imported COVID-19 cases on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Morocco who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 1 via France.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on February 2.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on February 4 via Finland.

The fourth to the sixth patients, Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates, the seventh patient, a Chinese traveling in the UAE, and the eighth patient, a Chinese living in the UAE, arrived at the local airport on February 7 on the same flight.

The ninth patient is a Singaporean visiting relatives in Singapore who arrived at the local airport on February 10.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 24 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, 11 patients and one asymptomatic infection were discharged.

So far, of all the 3,494 imported cases, 3,300 have been discharged upon recovery and 194 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Of all the 392 local cases, 383 have been discharged upon recovery. Two are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while one asymptomatic infection is undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Pudong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     