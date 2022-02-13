COVID-19 in Shanghai: 9 new imported cases reported

They are eight Chinese and one Singaporean. Meanwhile, 11 patients and one asymptomatic infection were discharged.

The city reported nine imported COVID-19 cases on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Morocco who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 1 via France.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on February 2.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on February 4 via Finland.

The fourth to the sixth patients, Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates, the seventh patient, a Chinese traveling in the UAE, and the eighth patient, a Chinese living in the UAE, arrived at the local airport on February 7 on the same flight.

The ninth patient is a Singaporean visiting relatives in Singapore who arrived at the local airport on February 10.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 24 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, 11 patients and one asymptomatic infection were discharged.

So far, of all the 3,494 imported cases, 3,300 have been discharged upon recovery and 194 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Of all the 392 local cases, 383 have been discharged upon recovery. Two are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while one asymptomatic infection is undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.