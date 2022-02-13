City lights up to celebrate Lantern Festival

From traditional folk cultural activities to lantern shows, Shanghai has began celebrating the upcoming Lantern Festival which falls on Tuesday.

Welcoming The Year Of The Tiger

Ti Gong

In Changning District, a double-deck bus tour was organized over the weekend, taking people to savor the unique splendor of intangible cultural heritages and the traditional way of Lantern Festival celebration.

At the Changning District Intangible Cultural Heritage Inheritance and Protection Center, residents made rabbit-shaped lanterns and tangyuan, or glutinous rice balls, the must-have dish for celebrating Lantern Festival.

Ti Gong

The tour is part of Changning's micro tour programs to be hosted through the year, which include six routes blending architecture, music and intangible cultural heritages.

People will be able to learn the stories behind garden villas on Xinhua Road and the history of Columbia Circle, savor coffee amid melodies on Yuyuan Road with stories of musicians once living on the road shared, and appreciate the enchanting scenery of Suzhou Creek on a double-deck bus tour.

Music flash mobs and plenty of intangible cultural heritage experiences are part of the programs as well.

Lantern shows are rolling out the city, presenting a colorful light feast for the eyes.

The Columbia Circle, a historical compound with restored structures from the 1920s, has been illuminated by a hundred lanterns in a Tang-style decoration.

Ti Gong

Art installations with Tang characteristics are featured, posing a delightful blend of traditional Chinese culture and western-style architecture.

Thousands of colorful lanterns, a listed national cultural heritage, come alive every evening at Yuyuan Garden mall in Huangpu District, featuring various animated tiger figures to mark the Year of the Tiger.

Various traditional lanterns, such as palace, flower and New Year, with New Year wishes including "healthy," "happy" and "wealthy," are featured.

Lantern extravaganzas can also be appreciated in Luodian Ancient Town of Baoshan District, Xinzhuang area in Minhang District and Nanxiang Old Street in Jiading District.

Ti Gong

In Xinzhuang, lanterns in the shapes of tigers and plum blossoms are glittering, and riddle guessing will be held.

In Fengjing Town in Jinshan District, paper-cut elements are introduced into its lantern show.

At Shanghai Expo Culture Park, about 50 palace lanterns by craftsmen from Suzhou, Beijing and Guangzhou with exquisite techniques and varied styles are lighted up through Tuesday.