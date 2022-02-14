COVID-19 in Shanghai: 8 imported patients reported

They are four Chinese, one Japanese, one Danish, one Korean and one Canadian. Meanwhile, 18 patients were discharged.

The city reported eight imported COVID-19 cases on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in the Republic of Montenegro who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 5 via Austria.

The second patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on February 8.

The third patient is a Danish who arrived at the local airport on February 9.

The fourth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Canada who arrived at the local airport on February 11.

The fifth patient, a Chinese studying in the HKSAR, and the sixth patient, a Chinese visiting relatives in the HKSAR, arrived at the local airport on February 11 on the same flight.

The seventh patient is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on February 11.

The eighth patient is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on February 12.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 180 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, 18 patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 3,502 imported cases, 3,318 have been discharged upon recovery and 184 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 392 local cases, 383 have been discharged upon recovery. Two are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while one asymptomatic infection is undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.