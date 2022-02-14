News / Metro

Shanghai Acrobatics Troupe scores big with Spring Festival performances

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:53 UTC+8, 2022-02-14       0
The Shanghai Acrobatics Troupe, which celebrated its 70th anniversary in December 2021, successfully presented 23 performances during the recent weeklong Spring Festival holiday.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:53 UTC+8, 2022-02-14       0
Shanghai Acrobatics Troupe scores big with Spring Festival performances

"Era – Spirit of Shanghai"

The Shanghai Acrobatics Troupe, which celebrated its 70th anniversary in December 2021, successfully presented 23 performances during the recent weeklong Spring Festival holiday which ended on February 6.

Average seat occupancy rate of the performances, including the multimedia spectacular show "Era – Spirit of Shanghai" and "Happy Circus," reached over 96 percent.

Meanwhile, the troupe launched a national tour of its well-received original acrobatic play "Battle of Shanghai" in Jining City, east China's Shandong Province, on Monday.

The play tells a story of soldiers who fought for Shanghai's liberation in 1949. It combines elements of acrobatics with dance and traditional Chinese theater.

After the first-round tour, the dance show will take a break and make revisions based on feedback from audience and critics.

Shanghai Acrobatics Troupe scores big with Spring Festival performances

"Battle of Shanghai" tells a story of soldiers who fought for Shanghai's liberation in 1949.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     