Shanghai Acrobatics Troupe scores big with Spring Festival performances

The Shanghai Acrobatics Troupe, which celebrated its 70th anniversary in December 2021, successfully presented 23 performances during the recent weeklong Spring Festival holiday which ended on February 6.

Average seat occupancy rate of the performances, including the multimedia spectacular show "Era – Spirit of Shanghai" and "Happy Circus," reached over 96 percent.



Meanwhile, the troupe launched a national tour of its well-received original acrobatic play "Battle of Shanghai" in Jining City, east China's Shandong Province, on Monday.



The play tells a story of soldiers who fought for Shanghai's liberation in 1949. It combines elements of acrobatics with dance and traditional Chinese theater.

After the first-round tour, the dance show will take a break and make revisions based on feedback from audience and critics.

