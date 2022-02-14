News / Metro

Two apprehended for stealing valuable car components

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  18:40 UTC+8, 2022-02-14       0
A catalytic converter theft case reported in Pudong was one of the few in Shanghai in recent years.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  18:40 UTC+8, 2022-02-14       0

3 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • One of the suspects, a man surnamed Huang, identifies a part of the catalytic converters he allegedly stole.

    Ti Gong

  • A part of the stolen catalytic converters in this case

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • The catalysts contained in the catalytic converters

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

Two men have been apprehended for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from cars, Shanghai police said on Monday.

The catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device in cars that run on fuel. In certain car models, this component, which is installed at the bottom of a car, can be removed simply with a screwdriver.

Catalytic converter thefts aren't rare, because the converter contains a certain amount of valuable metals – platinum, rhodium and palladium – which fetch high prices. But such thefts have been rarely reported in Shanghai in recent years.

Police at Cailu Police Station in the Pudong New Area started their investigation in mid-January after a man surnamed Cao reported the theft of the catalytic converter from a van.

Cao said the van was parked along Xinsheng Road beginning January 6, and something went wrong with it when it was used again six days later.

"The exhaust pipe made a weird noise when the van started, and we discovered the catalytic converter was missing," he said.

From street surveillance cameras, police spotted a suspicious man who fumbled about the van at 4am on January 12.

The man, surnamed Huang, was tracked down 11 days later in Songjiang District with 17 stolen catalytic converters as well as a toolkit allegedly used to remove the parts police seized.

Later, police caught a man surnamed Chen in Jiading District who allegedly paid Huang about 70,000 yuan (US$11,000) for 49 stolen catalytic converters.

Chen was about to sell the catalysts in the converters for 2,000 to 3,000 yuan per 500 grams, according to police.

Huang began working as a car repairman in 2020 and said he turned to crime late last year after losing his job, police said.

Police are still looking for car owners whose catalytic converters were stolen in this case. The thefts mainly took place in Chuansha and Huinan towns.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Songjiang
Pudong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     