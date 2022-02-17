COVID-19 in Shanghai: 9 new imported patients

They are three Singaporeans and six Chinese returning from Singapore, Canada, Niger and HKSAR. Meanwhile, 19 patients were discharged.

The city reported nine imported COVID-19 cases and one imported asymptomatic infection on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Singapore who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 10.

The second patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Canada who arrived at the local airport on February 11.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Niger who arrived at the local airport on February 11.

The fourth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 14.

The fifth patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 14.

The sixth patient, a Chinese visiting relatives in Singapore, and the seventh to ninth patients, all Singaporeans, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 14.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 181 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, 19 patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 3,530 imported cases, 3,360 have been discharged upon recovery and 170 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 392 local cases, 384 have been discharged upon recovery. One is being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while two asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.