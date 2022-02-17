Shanghai Film Art Center to close for renovation

The city's iconic cinema, which hosts the annual Shanghai International Film Festival, will be developed into an urban public space for high-quality cultural activities.

The Shanghai Film Art Center will cease operations on an ad hoc basis from next Monday to make way for a renovation, the city's iconic cinema announced on Thursday.

The center will be developed into an urban public space for high-quality cultural activities and allow for more interaction with local film fans.



Ti Gong

Movie buffs in the city have strong emotional connections with the center, which also serves as the main site of the annual Shanghai International Film Festival. It has received nearly 1 million guests from home and abroad for the past festivals.



The center's main screening hall can seat more than 1,000 people. The hall will be retained but will be upgraded. The center's lounge will be developed into a reception area with distinctive film elements.



In addition to film screenings, the renovated center is expected to host more public events in the fields of culture, art and fashion.



Imaginechina

With a history of 30 years, the center has been a witness to the rapid development of Chinese cinema. As China's first five-star cinema, it has hosted about 1,000 special film screenings and conferences.



Wang Jian'er, chairman of Shanghai Film Group, said the renovation is an effort to preserve and inherit the glories and dreams of the center. It will also help to enhance the city's cultural brand.

