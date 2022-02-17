News / Metro

Shanghai Film Art Center to close for renovation

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:59 UTC+8, 2022-02-17       0
The city's iconic cinema, which hosts the annual Shanghai International Film Festival, will be developed into an urban public space for high-quality cultural activities.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:59 UTC+8, 2022-02-17       0

The Shanghai Film Art Center will cease operations on an ad hoc basis from next Monday to make way for a renovation, the city's iconic cinema announced on Thursday.

The center will be developed into an urban public space for high-quality cultural activities and allow for more interaction with local film fans.

Shanghai Film Art Center to close for renovation
Ti Gong

An artist's rendition of the renovated Shanghai Film Art Center

Movie buffs in the city have strong emotional connections with the center, which also serves as the main site of the annual Shanghai International Film Festival. It has received nearly 1 million guests from home and abroad for the past festivals.

The center's main screening hall can seat more than 1,000 people. The hall will be retained but will be upgraded. The center's lounge will be developed into a reception area with distinctive film elements.

In addition to film screenings, the renovated center is expected to host more public events in the fields of culture, art and fashion.

Shanghai Film Art Center to close for renovation
Imaginechina

The Shanghai Film Art Center also serves as the main site of the annual Shanghai International Film Festival.

With a history of 30 years, the center has been a witness to the rapid development of Chinese cinema. As China's first five-star cinema, it has hosted about 1,000 special film screenings and conferences.

Wang Jian'er, chairman of Shanghai Film Group, said the renovation is an effort to preserve and inherit the glories and dreams of the center. It will also help to enhance the city's cultural brand.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     