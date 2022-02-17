News / Metro

Heart disease target of trials by Zhongshan Hospital involving saffron extract

Study in collaboration with pharmaceutical company will investigate effects of crocin on autoimmune myocarditis which is linked to cancer therapy.
Medical experts from Zhongshan Hospital have announced they will collaborate with a pharmaceutical company to start clinical trials on the effects of crocin, a saffron-extract, on the heart disease autoimmune myocarditis.

The hospital's cardio-oncology team has found that crocin, which is used to improve oxygen supply for patients with myocarditis, also works on autoimmune myocarditis which is caused by cancer treatment therapy.

Autoimmune myocarditis is a risky disease, said Dr Ge Junbo, a leading cardiologist from Zhongshan. The mortality rate for patients in a serious condition is 50 percent.

"Many cancer patients face the dilemma of the oncology treatment therapy's impact on their heart," Ge said. "Many cancer patients are not killed by cancer but their heart."

A new major cardio-oncology has been created for patients who suffer heart problems as a result of their cancer treatment. Doctors in the field will try to balance cancer treatment while reducing and controlling the adverse cardiovascular effects.

Zhongshan Hospital opened the first multidisciplinary cardio-oncology clinic in Eastern China in 2018 and launched the first special cardio-oncology outpatient clinic last year to serve patients with both cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

To enhance public awareness of cardio-oncology and protection of the heart during cancer treatment, Ge's team has issued books, scientific mini-movies and lectures to educate patients and their families through simple language and patients' own stories.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
