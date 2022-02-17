Shanghai's breast cancer survival rates in line with developed countries

Five-year survival rate is 93.6 percent and 83 percent over 10 years, Shanghai Breast Cancer Clinical Medical Center experts said.

The five-year survival rate for breast cancer patients at Shanghai Breast Cancer Clinical Medical Center has reached 93.6 percent, experts said on Thursday.

Over 70,000 patients have been treated at the center in the past 20 years and their five-year survival rate keeps rising.

The 10-year survival rate is 83 percent and both rates are in line with developed countries and regions.

The center, established at Shanghai Cancer Center 20 years ago, provided 296,000 outpatient services and conducted some 8,100 surgeries last year, topping the nation.

Over half of patients underwent breast reconstruction or breast preservation surgery to keep their breast while treating the cancer, an important decision to sustain their life quality and integrity.

"Breast cancer is a serious disease for women and we must work hard to offer more precise treatment and improve survival," said Dr Shao Zhimin, chief scientist of the clinical center.

Breast cancer is the top female cancer in the world.

In addition to improving treatment, the center also focuses on patients' lifetime management. It administers post-surgery visits and medication and has developed an online system to follow patients' conditions and give direction on treatment, rehabilitation and follow-up visits.

