Imported patient in Shanghai under investigation for illegal border crossing

The person arrived from Hong Kong which is currently hit hard by the pandemic on February 13 and took a high-speed train to Shanghai from Zhuhai the next day.

One imported COVID-19 patient has been investigated by police for allegedly violating infectious disease control policy after he returned to the mainland from Hong Kong, the Shanghai government said today.

The patient arrived from Hong Kong which is currently hit hard by the pandemic on February 13 and took a high-speed train from Zhuhai in south China's Guangdong Province to Shanghai on February 14.

Shanghai health authorities received an alert from Guangdong counterparts and quarantined him on February 16. He was confirmed positive yesterday.

As of 8am today, a total of 15,280 people related to the patient has been screened and all of them are negative. Another 551 environmental samples also tested negative.

The person is under police investigation for obstruction of infectious disease control and illegal border crossing.