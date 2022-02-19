News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 18 new imported patients

Wang Qingchu
  08:22 UTC+8, 2022-02-19       0
They are 17 Chinese returning from Japan, the UAE, Hong Kong SAR, and Thailand, and a Singaporean.
The city reported 18 imported COVID-19 cases and three asymptomatic infections on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Japan who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 13.

The second patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on February 14.

The third to the fifth patients are Chinese studying in Hong Kong who arrived at the local airport on February 14 on the same flight.

The sixth patient is a Singaporean who arrived at the local airport on February 14.

The seventh patient, a Chinese traveling in Thailand, and the eighth patient, a Chinese working in Thailand, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 15.

The ninth patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong who arrived at the local airport on February 16.

The 10th patient is a Chinese traveling in Hong Kong who arrived at the local airport on February 16.

The 11th patient and the 12th patient, Chinese studying in Hong Kong, and the 13th to the 15th patients, Chinese traveling in Hong Kong, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 16.

The 16th and the 17th patients are Chinese studying in Hong Kong who arrived at the local airport on February 16.

The 18th patient is a Chinese working in Hong Kong who arrived at the local airport on February 17.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 339 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

The three imported infections are Chinese studying in Hong Kong who arrived at the local airport on February 14 and 16. A total of 111 close contacts on the same flights have been put under medical observation.

Meanwhile, 11 patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 3,561 imported cases, 3,387 have been discharged upon recovery and 174 are still hospitalized.

Four imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 392 local cases, 384 have been discharged upon recovery. One is being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while five asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Pudong
Follow Us

