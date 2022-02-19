News / Metro

Use of e-cigarettes in governmental office buildings to be monitored

Shanghai will include electronic cigarette monitoring into its anti-smoking campaign for governmental offices.
Shanghai will include electronic cigarette monitoring into its anti-smoking campaign for governmental offices, the health authority said when releasing this year's health promotion plan.

The rate of smokers among local adults has dropped over the past seven years to 19.4 percent.

Shanghai prohibits smoking in all public indoor venues, workplaces and public transportation.

Governmental office buildings have played a leading role in local anti-smoking efforts. By the end of last year, 72 percent of local governmental bodies have met the criteria of non-smoking venues, which will be promoted to all governmental bodies by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, the city's digital management platform will include vector prevention and control this year to enhance the efficiency of preventing worm-born diseases like dengue fever, officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
