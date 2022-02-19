News / Metro

Culture center rolls out slew of interest classes

  14:04 UTC+8, 2022-02-19       0
The new Pudong Culture & Arts Center listed a variety of interest classes after it officially opened to the public this week.
Zheng Feng / Ti Gong

People enjoy music class at the new Pudong Culture & Arts Center during trial operations.

Pudong expects to provide a million free and inexpensive interest-class opportunities every year.

The center, at 2769 Jinxiu Road, features theaters, classrooms and other venues on 27,000 square meters of land, almost the size of four standard soccer fields. To cater to the needs of office workers, it has extended operation hours to 10pm.

Culture center rolls out slew of interest classes
Ti Gong

The center features theaters, classrooms and other venues on 27,000 square meters of land.

Beginning February 25, people can make reservations through WeChat (pudongwenhua) to scramble for the 2,000 spots in 10 free classes, including piano, dance and oil painting.

