COVID-19 in Shanghai: 23 new imported patients

The city reported 23 imported COVID-19 cases on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 7.

The second patient is a Taiwan resident living in Taiwan who arrived at the local airport on February 12.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on February 13.

The fourth patient is a Chinese living in the United States who arrived at the local airport on February 13.

The fifth patient is a Korean visiting relatives in South Korea who arrived at the local airport on February 14.

The sixth patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong who arrived at the local airport on February 14.

The seventh patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong who arrived at the local airport on February 14.

The eighth patient is a Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on February 15.

The ninth patient, a Chinese studying in Hong Kong, and the 10th patient, a Chinese seeing doctors in Hong Kong, arrived at the local airport on February 15 on the same flight.

The 11th patient, living in Hong Kong, and the 12th patient, studying in Hong Kong, are Chinese mother and son. They took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 16.

The 13th patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom arrived at the local airport on February 4 via Finland.

The 14th patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong who arrived at the local airport on February 16.

The 15th patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong who arrived at the local airport on February 16.

The 16th and 17th patients are Chinese studying in Hong Kong who arrived at the local airport on February 17 on the same flight.

The 18th and 19th patients are Chinese studying in Hong Kong who arrived at the local airport on February 17 on the same flight.

The 20th patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong who arrived at the local airport on February 17.

The 21st patient, a Chinese working in the United Kingdom, and the 22nd patient, a Finnish living in Finland, arrived at the local airport on February 18 on the same flight via Finland.

The 23rd patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong who arrived at the local airport on February 18.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 289 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, 13 patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 3,584 imported cases, 3,400 have been discharged upon recovery and 184 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Of all the 392 local cases, 384 have been discharged upon recovery. One is being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while five asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.



