International sleep medicine center established in Shanghai

An international sleep medicine center has been set up in the city by the Shanghai International Medical Center and US-based Texas Medical Center.
An international sleep medicine center has been set up in the city by the Shanghai International Medical Center and US-based Texas Medical Center.

It will offer prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation for various sleep disorders.

The center will also build cooperation with Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine to give a combined therapy with both Western and traditional Chinese medicine, hospital officials said.

According to World Health Organization, about 27 percent of people have various sleep problems. One fourth of people in the world have light or serious insomnia.

The incidence of people with sleep disorder in China is 38.2 percent, higher the global level of 11.2 percent.

Ti Gong

A patient consults about a sleep disorder at the sleep medicine center at Shanghai International Medical Center.

﻿
