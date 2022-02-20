News / Metro

Second solar term heralds slightly warmer temperatures

Shanghai has been under the influence of a cold front since Friday, which has brought strong winds, freezing temperatures and sleet.
Shanghai has been under the influence of a cold front, which has brought strong winds, freezing temperatures and sleet.

Rain and heavy clouds will persist in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday with the mercury ranging between zero and 8 degrees.

However, the temperature is forecast to increase to more than 10 degrees Celsius on Friday, reaching 15 degrees next weekend, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

Sunshine pierced the clouds on Sunday despite temperatures sinking to between 1 and 5 degrees.

This year's second solar term in the Chinese traditional calendar, yushui, or rain water, fell on Saturday, which indicates the weather will get warmer and bring more precipitation in most areas of the country.

