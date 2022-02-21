COVID-19 in Shanghai: 27 imported cases, 2 local asymptomatic infections

There are altogether five asymptomatic infections reported, among them two are local close contacts of an imported case confirmed on February 17.

The city reported 27 imported COVID-19 cases and five asymptomatic infections including two locals on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first and second local asymptomatic infections, 41-year-old and 44-year-old males, are both close contacts of an imported patient reported on February 17. They tested positive during quarantine. A total of 16 close contacts of them have been put under medical observation.

The first imported asymptomatic infection is a Chinese working in Singapore who arrived at the local airport on February 14. The second and third infections are Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 18 on the same flight. A total of 58 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under medical observation.

Among the 27 imported cases, the first patient is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 7.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 13.

The third patient is a Chinese traveling in Canada who arrived at the local airport on February 14.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 15.

The fifth and sixth patient are Chinese visiting relatives or studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 15 on the same flight.

The seventh patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 15.

The eighth patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 16.

The ninth patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 16.

The 10th to 12th patients are Chinese living or visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 17 on the same flight.

The 13th patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 17.

The 14th patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 17.

The 15th and 16th patients are Chinese living or studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 17 on the same flight.

The 17th patient, a Chinese working in Singapore, and the 18th patient, an Indian working in Singapore, arrived at the local airport on February 17 on the same flight.

The 19th patient is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on February 18.

The 20th patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 18.

The 21st to 25th patients are Chinese studying or working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 18 on the same flight.

The 26th and 27th patients are Chinese working or studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 18 on the same flight.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 590 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, three patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 3,611 imported cases, 3,403 have been discharged upon recovery and 208 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 392 local cases, 384 have been discharged upon recovery. One is being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while 10 asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, including seven imported infections, the local health commission said.