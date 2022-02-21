News / Metro

Boy with rare disease can't tolerate protein

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:19 UTC+8, 2022-02-21       0
Lysinuric protein intolerance is a genetic mutation that produces side effects including vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue and even comas after consuming protein.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:19 UTC+8, 2022-02-21       0

The mystery of what caused a 5-year-old boy's regular bouts of vomiting and diarrhea over a six-month period has been solved by doctors at Shanghai's Xinhua Hospital – lysinuric protein intolerance, a very rare congenital disease with only about 200 reported cases in the world.

The disease is a genetic mutation that produces side effects including vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue and even comas after consuming protein.

His parents said the boy only likes rice and vegetables and doesn't like fish, meat, milk or eggs. Since he didn't show any discomfort and his weight and height were similar to his peers, the family didn't change his diet.

After he started kindergarten at the age of three, he began to lose weight when teachers altered his picky eating habits.

He started to suffer from fevers, vomiting and abdominal sickness. Doctors in his hometown of Quanzhou, Fujian Province, suspected the cause was an intestinal obstruction, but there was no improvement after performing surgery.

The boy's condition remained poor and his parents took him to leading hospitals in Beijing, Guangzhou and Fuzhou, none of which was able to find the cause.

Running out of hope, the family took him to Xinhua, where doctors suspected it could be a rare disease and researched nearly 100 such diseases.

Dr Guo Guimei suspected the boy suffered from lysinuric protein intolerance and confirmed the diagnosis through molecular biological technology.

His condition has improved since receiving proper treatment.

Doctors said lysinuric protein intolerance is a lifelong disease that can be controlled through medication and changes in diet.

Boy with rare disease can't tolerate protein
Ti Gong

A team of doctors participate the boy's treatment at Shanghai's Xinhua Hospital.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Xinhua Hospital
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     