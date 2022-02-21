Boy with rare disease can't tolerate protein

Lysinuric protein intolerance is a genetic mutation that produces side effects including vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue and even comas after consuming protein.

The mystery of what caused a 5-year-old boy's regular bouts of vomiting and diarrhea over a six-month period has been solved by doctors at Shanghai's Xinhua Hospital – lysinuric protein intolerance, a very rare congenital disease with only about 200 reported cases in the world.

The disease is a genetic mutation that produces side effects including vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue and even comas after consuming protein.



His parents said the boy only likes rice and vegetables and doesn't like fish, meat, milk or eggs. Since he didn't show any discomfort and his weight and height were similar to his peers, the family didn't change his diet.

After he started kindergarten at the age of three, he began to lose weight when teachers altered his picky eating habits.

He started to suffer from fevers, vomiting and abdominal sickness. Doctors in his hometown of Quanzhou, Fujian Province, suspected the cause was an intestinal obstruction, but there was no improvement after performing surgery.

The boy's condition remained poor and his parents took him to leading hospitals in Beijing, Guangzhou and Fuzhou, none of which was able to find the cause.

Running out of hope, the family took him to Xinhua, where doctors suspected it could be a rare disease and researched nearly 100 such diseases.

Dr Guo Guimei suspected the boy suffered from lysinuric protein intolerance and confirmed the diagnosis through molecular biological technology.

His condition has improved since receiving proper treatment.

Doctors said lysinuric protein intolerance is a lifelong disease that can be controlled through medication and changes in diet.