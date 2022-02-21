Secret home of Premier Zhou Enlai to undergo facelift

A major renovation has been launched for a historic neighborhood in downtown Shanghai, where then Premier Zhou Enlai and his wife Deng Yingchao once stayed in secrecy in the 1930s.

Shanghai's labyrinthine lane-style neighborhoods were once the best place for local kids to play hide-and-seek, and also key sites for early Communist Party of China members to escape Kuomintang spies.

A major renovation has been launched for one such historic neighborhood in downtown, where then Premier Zhou Enlai (1898-1976) and his wife Deng Yingchao once stayed in secrecy in the 1930s.

The biggest facelift campaign will largely restore the original look of the 97-year-old Yong'anli Community on Sichuan Road N. in Hongkou District, while trying to revive the course of the hard struggle of the nation's early reformists.

The renovation will also be a new kind of attempt by the city to protect its remaining lane districts.

The Yong'anli neighborhood was built by Guo Linshuang, the boss of the Wing On Company, between 1925 and 1945 to accommodate its senior clerks. Wing On ran one of the city's biggest department stores.

The 155 three-story wood-and-brick houses feature multiple popular styles of local residences then, including Shanghai's unique shikumen, or stone-gate, as well as the classic English and Spanish style houses.

It later became Shanghai's earliest gathering place for people from Guangdong because Guo, a native of the southern province, hired most of the company's senior employees from his hometown.

The community was listed among Shanghai's fourth batch of protected historic buildings in 2005.

Four interconnected lanes zigzag across the neighborhood, making it an ideal place for early CPC members to carry out underground activities.

Zhou, also the head of CPC's secret agents, chose one of the houses in the neighborhood owned by the family of his cousin as his secret home. He lived at 44 Yong'anli with his wife between 1927 and 1931.

Zhou described in his memoirs that life in the community with his family members was a "blending of tension and happiness."

The peaceful life spell was broken in 1931 following the betrayal of Gu Shunzhang from the Party's intelligence office, who was arrested by Kuomintang, and gave information leading to the arrest of many underground Party members.

Zhou had to leave the site with his wife and move to the CPC base in Ruijin in eastern Jiangxi Province.

The shikumen community also once served as a key meeting place for CPC leaders. Huang Jieran, an editor of "Bolshevik," an official magazine of the CPC Central Committee, established the site in 1928 for CPC leaders, including Chen Duxiu and Zhou, to read documents or hold meetings.

Veteran dancer Chen Ailian (1939-2020), former chairwoman of the China Dancers Association, was also born in the neighborhood.

The renovation project, scheduled to be completed by the end of the year, will be an example for remaining old residential neighborhoods. The aim is to protect the historical ambiance while improving the living standards of inhabitants, according to the Hongkou government.

The renovation will mainly deal with exterior walls, roofs, windows and doors, stairs and decorations on the houses.

The public spaces, such as shared kitchens and toilets, will be renovated to meet the requirements of current inhabitants.

Original materials will be used to repair the historical houses. After restoring the original style of the structures, the renovation will focus on solving the difficulties of residents, according to an official in charge of the project.

