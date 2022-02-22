COVID-19 in Shanghai: 32 new imported cases

They are an Italian, a Singaporean, a Slovak and 29 Chinese returning from South Korea, Hong Kong SAR, Papua New Guinea, the UK, Switzerland, Canada, Thailand, Serbia and Austria.

The city reported 32 imported COVID-19 cases and one imported asymptomatic infection on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in South Korea who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 14.



The second patient is an Italian working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 15.

The third patient, a Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR, and the fourth patient, a Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 16.

The fifth patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 16.

The sixth and seventh patients are Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 16.

The eighth patient is a Chinese working in Papua New Guinea who arrived at the local airport on February 16.

The ninth patient is a Chinese traveling in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on February 16.

The 10th patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 17.

The 11th and 12th patients are Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 17.

The 13th patient, a Singaporean, and the 14th patient, a Chinese studying in Switzerland, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 17 via Singapore.

The 15th patient is a Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 18.

The 16th patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Canada who arrived at the local airport on February 18.

The 17th patient, a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR, and the 18th patient, a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR, arrived at the local airport on February 19 on the same flight.

The 19th patient, a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR, and the 20th patient, a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR, arrived at the local airport on February 19 on the same flight.

The 21st patient is a Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 19.

The 22nd patient is a Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on February 19.

The 23rd and 24th patients, both Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR, and the 25th patient, a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR, arrived at the local airport on February 19 on the same flight.

The 26th and 27th patients are Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 19 on the same flight.

The 28th patient, a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR, and the 29th patient, a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR, arrived at the local airport on February 19 on the same flight.

The 30th patient, a Chinese living in Austria, the 31st patient, a Chinese working in Serbia, and the 32nd patient, a Slovak working in Austria, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 19 via Austria.

All the new imported patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 729 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



The imported asymptomatic case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 16.

Meanwhile, seven patients were discharged.



So far, of all the 3,643 imported cases, 3,410 have been discharged upon recovery and 233 are still hospitalized.

Four imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 392 local cases, 384 have been discharged upon recovery. One is being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while 11 asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, including seven imported infections, the local health commission said.