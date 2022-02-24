More renovation in store for waterfront along Suzhou Creek

More than 15,000 square meters of water front area along Suzhou Creek will be renovated this year.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The district government released a series of good news on the first workday of the Year of the Tiger.

The most exciting news is that more than 15,000 square meters of water front area along Suzhou Creek will be renovated this year.

About 11,000 square meters of land below the bridge on Gonghexin Road will become a hub of sports and fashion, and 4,200 square meters along Beisuzhou Road will become a high-quality waterfront leisure area, according to the plan,

The revamp of Suzhou Creek's waterfront in Jing'an – the 4.7-kilometer northern bank from Yuanjing Road to the Henan Road M. Bridge and the 1.6-kilometer southern bank from Anyuan Road to Chengdu Road N. – was completed at the end of 2020.

Over the past year, the district gov ernment has improved greenery and light displays on the waterfront areas. In December, Jing'an turned on all the landscape lights along Suzhou Creek, marking the completion of the waterfront illumination project.

In Butterfly Bay Park, the lights create a fairytale mélange of flying butterflies, jumping squirrels and falling leaves wreathed in smoke.

At the park gate, the water light show depicts lotus bursting into a carnival of purple and whales swimming in mid-air.



