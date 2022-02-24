News / Metro

More renovation in store for waterfront along Suzhou Creek

Li Qian
Li Qian
  15:00 UTC+8, 2022-02-22       0
More than 15,000 square meters of water front area along Suzhou Creek will be renovated this year.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  15:00 UTC+8, 2022-02-22       0
More renovation in store for waterfront along Suzhou Creek
Ti Gong

A bird's-eye view of the Butterfly Bay Park

More renovation in store for waterfront along Suzhou Creek
Ti Gong

A lounge space at the Butterfly Bay Park


The district government released a series of good news on the first workday of the Year of the Tiger.

The most exciting news is that more than 15,000 square meters of water front area along Suzhou Creek will be renovated this year.

About 11,000 square meters of land below the bridge on Gonghexin Road will become a hub of sports and fashion, and 4,200 square meters along Beisuzhou Road will become a high-quality waterfront leisure area, according to the plan,

The revamp of Suzhou Creek's waterfront in Jing'an – the 4.7-kilometer northern bank from Yuanjing Road to the Henan Road M. Bridge and the 1.6-kilometer southern bank from Anyuan Road to Chengdu Road N. – was completed at the end of 2020.

Over the past year, the district gov ernment has improved greenery and light displays on the waterfront areas. In December, Jing'an turned on all the landscape lights along Suzhou Creek, marking the completion of the waterfront illumination project.

In Butterfly Bay Park, the lights create a fairytale mélange of flying butterflies, jumping squirrels and falling leaves wreathed in smoke.

At the park gate, the water light show depicts lotus bursting into a carnival of purple and whales swimming in mid-air.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Suzhou Creek
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     