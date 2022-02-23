China's first five-star cinema to undergo renovations

Shanghai Film Art Center, the main site of the annual Shanghai International Film Festival, suspended operations February 21 to make way for major renovations.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

After projecting the last movie of the night on February 20, Lin Bin, a senior projectionist at Shanghai Film Art Center, waited at the exit to present flowers and say goodbye to the last audience for a while.

China's first five-star cinema and the main site of the annual Shanghai International Film Festival suspended operations beginning February 21 to make way for a major renovation.

Every audience member at the center on February 20 received a flower with a note saying "Thanks for accompanying and see you in the future." To mark its 31st anniversary, every ticket that day sold for 31 yuan (US$4.90).

"Tickets on February 20 sold out quickly," said Lin, a model worker of the city. "We sincerely appreciate the long-term support of our customers."

"I have a strong emotional bond with the center," he added. "I studied to patch films at the center 22 years ago and later become a projectionist."

Lin has witnessed the rapid development of China's film technologies, from photographic to digital and high definition.

He recalled the time nearly 1,000 film buffs packed the center in 2016 when Oscar-winning filmmaker Ang Lee's film "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" premiered on the Chinese mainland, the first film involving 3D, 4K and 120fps technologies.

According to the blueprint, the center will be renovated into "an urban public space for high-quality cultural activities that allows more interaction with local film fans." The plaza in front of the center will become a film-culture public square open to people around the clock.

Imaginechina

A highlight of the renovation will be an upgrade to the center's main screening hall, which seats more than 1,000 people. Its lounge will become a reception area filled with film elements.

The No. 1 hall, dubbed the 1,000-people hall by local fans, will become the most beautiful screening hall with a better screen, sound facilities and services, said Lin.

After the renovation, the center will become a key site for movie premieres and cultural products, according to the Shanghai Film Group. In addition to film screenings, the renovated center is expected to host more public events in the fields of culture, art and fashion.

Wang Jian'er, chairman of the film group, said the renovation is an effort to preserve and inherit the glories and dreams of the center. It will also help to enhance the city's cultural brand.

"The renovated cultural landmark fits perfectly into Shanghai's urban renewal, will better serve the people and create more beautiful memories related to film and culture," said Wang.

The center was built in 1991 at the intersection of Xinhua and Panyu Roads in downtown Changning District. It covers 14,000 square meters, has nine distinctive theaters and is one of the largest cinemas in China. Nearly a million people have attended film festivals there, and it has hosted around 1,000 special film screenings and conferences.

The center was in the spotlight in October 1993 when China's first international film festival took place – The Shanghai International Film Festival – which is still the nation's only category-A film festival, on par with the top film festivals in Venice, Cannes and Berlin.

Many of the nation's top film directors and movie stars attend the annual June festival, along with a large swathe of movie fans from across the country.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

"I still remember all the superstars in the film industry who came to the center for the first Shanghai film festival, such as directors Hark Tsui, Nagisa Oshima, Oliver Stone and Paul Cox," said Wang Jiayan, former deputy general manager of the center, on his Weibo microblog. "I have such strong feelings for the center and know it will become even better."

His post has been retweeted thousands of times by people who lament the temporary closing and recalled their favorite memories there.

"The green logo of the art center represented happiness and warmth throughout my childhood," said Zhang Junyi, 31, who lives on nearby Wuyi Road and was born the same year the center opened. "I come here every June to wait in the long queue for tickets to the film festival. It's the best time of year for me."

The center isn't the only local landmark undergoing a renovation.

The 23-year-old Shanghai Book City on Fuzhou Road in Huangpu District began renovations in December that are scheduled to take more than a year. The city's largest bookstore is expected to reopen in 2023 with a chic, new-style look, catering to young readers' tastes and providing more services.

The 36-year-old Hua Ting Hotel in Xuhui District closed its doors last week for major renovations. The city's first luxury hotel built primarily to serve foreign guests will upgrade its more than 1,000 rooms, suites and bathrooms, as well as public areas, kitchens, banquet halls and outside walls.