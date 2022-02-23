News / Metro

Long waiting times patients' biggest concern

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:25 UTC+8, 2022-02-23       0
To improve health services, hospital officials said they have introduced measures to tackle the biggest problems, such as long waiting times.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:25 UTC+8, 2022-02-23       0

Long waiting times for outpatient services is the top item patients want leading medical facilities to improve, according to a survey on patients' comments about public hospitals in Shanghai.

Over 20,000 people who have received outpatient care participated in the survey.

To improve health services, hospital officials said they have introduced measures to tackle the biggest problems, such as long waiting times, hygiene and safety of toilets and outpatient reservation services.

The reservation rate for patients using outpatient services was 60.5 percent last year, 27 percent higher than 2019. About 35.8 percent of patients waited for less than one hour, an increase of 3 percentage points, while those having to wait for three hours or more was 12.25 percent, 5 percentage points less than 2019.

"The adoption and promotion of online reservations through WeChat, Alipay, other apps and hospital websites have greatly streamlined reservations, improving efficiency and convenience. The DIY machine for registration, test checks and bill payments also reduces patients' time in outpatient departments," said Xue Di from Fudan University, the survey's leading expert.

The waiting time for undergoing checks like ultrasonic, CT scans and MRIs is another major complaint of local patients, especially in leading hospitals.

"We suggest public hospitals should further streamline processes to reduce patients' waiting time for imaging tests," Xue said.

Shanghai has been stepped up health service and education to enhance clinical capability and public awareness on disease prevention and control, officials said.

To promote health awareness, the Shanghai Center for Health Promotion introduced a public WeChat account called Huxiaokang, where medical experts from local hospitals provide health education in interesting, fun ways.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Alipay
Alibaba
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     