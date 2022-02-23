News / Metro

Baby seal born into world on day of love

A spotted seal was born at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area on Tuesday.
Edited by Sun Chao. Subtitles by Hu Min.
Ti Gong

Bao Xiao Er

A spotted seal was born at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area on Tuesday, a day teeming with love.

In Chinese, 2 sounds like "love," making February 22, 2022, a day believed to be full of love.

Coincidentally, it falls on a Tuesday and the Chinese lunar calendar indicates it is the 22nd day of the first month of the lunar New Year.

The seal was named Bao (representing seal) Xiao (little) Er (two), bearing people's best wishes for his healthy and happy growth.

He weighed 7 kilograms at birth and is healthy.

He is a shy boy, his keepers said.

Bao Xiao Er is under the intense care of keepers and his mother around the clock, and is being breast fed.

Ti Gong

Source: SHINE
Pudong
