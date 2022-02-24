News / Metro

Innovative therapy used to treat aneurysm "bombs" in the brain

Local hospitals apply non-surgical methods, including stents, to mitigate the risk of ruptures and cure a disease that affects middle-age and elderly patients.
An innovative non-surgical treatment for brain aneurysms is successfully being carried out on patients in local hospitals.

Brain aneurysm is a common disease among middle-aged and elderly people and involves an abnormal bulge emerging in the wall of a brain artery.

Its incidence level ranks No. 3, after cerebral thrombosis and hypertension-induced cerebral hemorrhage, however its mortality outcome is top of the list.

Shanghai 6th People's Hospital said a 63-year-old patient was recently admitted complaining about headaches and dizziness. A brain check found a tiny aneurysm in the artery.

"It is a very risky condition, as some part of the wall of the aneurysm is very thin. There is a high risk of rupture during ordinary surgery," said Dr Zhu Yueqi from the hospital's radiology department.

Doctors decided to use a Willis covered stent to cover the bulge to prevent the risk of rupture and cure the disease. It is among many new technologies and equipment being widely used in aneurysm prevention and control.

Doctors alert the public about the risks of a brain aneurysm, which is nicknamed as a hidden bomb inside the brain.

Research has found the incidence of brain aneurysm among people aged 35 to 75 in China is 7 percent and the risk of aneurysm rupture each year is 1 percent.

"Most aneurysms produce no symptoms until they become large, begin to leak blood or burst," Zhu said. "So it is important to get a screening if a person has a family history or has symptoms like headaches, dizziness, eye pain, double vision or blurry vision. For people over 40 years old, a check every two or three years is necessary.

"If an unruptured aneurysm is detected, it's important to visit doctors for consultation and receive preventive therapy if necessary."

