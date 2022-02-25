Talent apartments for overseas returnees from top schools

Overseas returnees from top universities can now apply for specialized talent apartments in Shanghai's Hongqiao area with housing subsidies of up to 45,000 yuan.

Ti Gong

Overseas returnees from top universities can now apply for specialized talent apartments in Shanghai's Hongqiao area with housing subsidies of up to 45,000 yuan (US$7,128).



The first batch of 100 such talent apartments was unveiled on Friday and is open for applications.



The living spaces range from 15 to 25 square meters and the apartment building near the Songhong Road Metro Station is equipped with full facilities and services around the clock, including property management, laundry, gym, audio rooms and shared living rooms.



It will also offer one-stop services for residence permit applications and talent policy consultation in the future, according to the Changning District Human Resources and Social Security Bureau.



The downtown district released Shanghai's first district-level housing supportive measure for overseas returnees.



Chinese graduates with a master's degree or above from the world's top 100 universities or 20 best majors outside the Chinese mainland are eligible for the new policy.



Upon returning to Shanghai for entrepreneurship or employment, they can apply to stay in talent apartments for a year. The returnees and their spouses must have no real estate holdings in Shanghai and never enjoyed other city housing supportive policies, according to the measure.



They will receive monthly housing subsidies of up to 4,000 yuan for half a year. When they settle into Changning and have stable jobs, they will receive the subsidies for another six months, said Zhang Yuan, director of the bureau.



"The new measure aims to make the returning professionals work, start new businesses or study without worrying about accommodations," Zhang said.



Candidates can learn details about the new policy and apply on the mobile app "Shanghai Changning" or WeChat account "Changning Hongqiao Talents" (gh_535f2c1e6c11).

Ti Gong