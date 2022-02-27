News / Metro

Gala recognizes donors of platelet to Blood Center

  19:56 UTC+8, 2022-02-27       0
Shanghai collected over 76,000 units of platelet in 2021, 32 percent more than 2020, the Shanghai Blood Center announced on Sunday, at a gala to express gratitude to donors.
Shanghai collected more than 76,000 units of platelet in 2021, 32 percent more than the previous year, the Shanghai Blood Center announced on Sunday, at a gala to express gratitude to donors.

There are more people becoming donors, and some are regulars.

At present, some 1,600 people have donated more than 50 units of platelet. One unit is the treatment quantity for a patient's one therapy.

Four donors have donated more than 400 units, the center said.

Du Yuanshun is the person with the largest quantity of platelet donations in Shanghai. He has donated 455 units of platelet.

The 38-year-old has been donating for 13 years, and has been honored with a national gold medal for blood donation.

The interval for platelet donation is 14 days.

Du said he wants to help more patients through his donations. Under his influence, many of his friends and colleagues also became donors.

In addition to Chinese, there are foreigners who donate blood and platelet in the city and have become an important part of the city's donors team, officials said.

Though platelet donation keeps rising in the city, there is still a clinical shortage due to the large number of patients, who are from Shanghai and other provinces for the city's high medical capability.

The Shanghai Blood Center said more people are encouraged to donate and give patients the gift of life.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Leading platelet donors are honored during the gala on Sunday.

