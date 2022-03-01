50 years after reviving China-US ties, a day of song and celebration

On site or via the Internet, Chinese and American officials, scholars and representatives from all walks of life attended a "meeting" commemorating the anniversary.

Commemorative events were held in Shanghai on Monday to mark the 50th anniversary of the Shanghai Communique, which revived China-US links in 1972 after 21 years of suspension.

On site or via the Internet, Chinese and American officials, scholars and representatives from all walks of life attended a "meeting" commemorating the anniversary in the morning at the Jin Jiang Grand Hall of the Shanghai Jin Jiang Hotel, where the Communique was released 50 years ago, to draw wisdom from history to light up the road ahead for China-US relations.

Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang said that last year Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden had reached agreement on several aspects of bilateral relations via calls and video meetings.

He said Shanghai is a key player and witness in the development of China-US relations and a bridge for the two countries to deepen mutual cooperation in all areas.



He stressed that a lot of stories happening in Shanghai prove that a healthy and stable development of China-US relations is the best choice for both sides and also the common wish of both peoples.

Looking to the future, he added, Shanghai will play a more active role in promoting friendly exchanges and pragmatic cooperation between China and the US and the development of the bilateral relations, upholding the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.

Calling for relations to stay on the right track, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi put forward four propositions.

He said the US should stick to the one-China principle to consolidate the political foundation of China-US relations and apply mutual respect to set the China-US relations at the right direction.

He said the two sides should pursue win-win cooperation to promote the development and prosperity of both countries.

He also stressed that China and the US should shoulder their responsibilities as major countries.

"Standing at a new historical starting point, we need to draw wisdom from the Shanghai Communique, follow the guidance of the important common understandings between the two presidents, and find the right way for China-US relations," said Wang.

On Monday night, a concert was held at the Shanghai Grand Hall on the north Bund.

It featured world classics such as "Ode an die Freude" and songs in praise of China-US friendship.

These included "America, the Beautiful" performed by the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra and the famous Chinese symphony "Butterfly Lovers" by the Philadelphia Orchestra accompanied by two performers from the Shanghai Acrobatic Troupe.

Chinese operatic baritone Liao Changyong sang "Redwood" as former US President Richard Nixon brought to China Redwood trees as a state gift during his groundbreaking visit to China in 1972.

The concert concluded with the famous Chinese song "Jasmine Flower," performed by US business representatives in Shanghai, as well as Chinese and American students.