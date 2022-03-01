COVID-19 in Shanghai: 40 imported cases, 3 local asymptomatic infections

Ten suspected cases are undergoing tests, while 108 asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now.

The city reported 40 imported COVID-19 patients, 12 imported asymptomatic infections and three local asymptomatic cases on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

The first imported patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 17.

The second patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on February 19.

The third to fifth patients are Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 20 from Hong Kong SAR.

The sixth patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 21.

The seventh patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 22.

The eighth and ninth patients are both Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 22.



The 10th and 11th patients are both Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 23.

The 12th patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 23.

The 13th patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 23.

The 14th patient is an Italian working in Israel who arrived at the local airport on February 23.



The 15th patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 23.

The 16th to 18th patients are all Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 24 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 19th patient is a Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on February 12.

The 20th to 22nd patients are all Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 12.



The 23rd patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on February 13.

The 24th patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on February 14.

The 25th to 27th patients are all Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 24 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 28th to 31st patients are all Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 24 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 32nd patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 24.

The 33rd patient is a Singaporean who arrived at the local airport on February 24 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 34th patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 25.

The 35th patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 26.

The 36th patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 26.

The 37th to 40th patients are all Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 26 from Hong Kong SAR.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 383 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Imported asymptomatic cases

The first imported asymptomatic case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 20.



The second case is a Chinese living in Singapore who arrived at the local airport on February 21.

The third case is a Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 22.

The fourth case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 22.

The fifth case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 24.

The sixth case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on February 11.

The seventh case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 24.

The eighth case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 25.

The ninth case is a Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 26.

The 10th case is a Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 26.



The 11th case is a Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 26.

The 12th case is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 26.

All the new asymptomatic cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 115 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic cases

The three local asymptomatic patients are all working at the passenger transport area of the Pudong airport and close contacts of a local asymptomatic case reported on February 26.

The close contacts of the trio have been put under quarantine and the places they had visited have been all disinfected.



Meanwhile, 12 patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 3,958 imported cases, 3,478 have been discharged upon recovery and 480 are still hospitalized.

Ten suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 392 local cases, 385 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while 108 asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, including 98 imported ones, the local health commission said.