News / Metro

Black spots on lips and fingertips could be signs of rare disease

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:34 UTC+8, 2022-03-01       0
The disease is called Peutz-Jeghers syndrome, characterized by noncancerous polyps in the gastrointestinal tract that cause bowel obstructions, chronic bleeding and abdominal pain.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:34 UTC+8, 2022-03-01       0

A woman who has had black spots on her lips and fingertips and frequent belly aches since she was 2 years old never knew these are symptoms of a rare disease until she was diagnosed at the age of 28.

The disease is called Peutz-Jeghers syndrome, characterized by noncancerous polyps in the gastrointestinal tract that cause recurrent bowel obstructions, chronic bleeding and abdominal pain. People with the disease have a much higher risk of developing certain types of cancer.

There is currently no cure for the disease, only treatments for symptoms and cancer screenings for early detection and intervention.

The woman began to develop symptoms in her vagina earlier this year. She visited the Gynecology and Obstetrics Hospital of Fudan University, where doctors detected rare but benign cervical problems that nevertheless required intervention to prevent from becoming cancerous. She underwent surgery and has been discharged.

Experts say people with rare diseases such as Peutz-Jeghers syndrome or a family history should seek genetic counseling before getting pregnant and undergo preimplantation genetic-testing technology, or PGT, through which doctors conduct genetic testing on embryos and transplant healthy ones to prevent passing genetic diseases to children.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     