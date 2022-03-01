News / Metro

Local clinic for inborn deformities opens

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:24 UTC+8, 2022-03-01       0
A clinic for inborn deformity consultation, prevention and control opened its doors at Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital on Monday, the World Rare Disease Day.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:24 UTC+8, 2022-03-01       0

A clinic for inborn deformity consultation, prevention and control opened its doors at Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital on Monday, coinciding with World Rare Disease Day.

The clinic provides pre-pregnancy, prenatal and after-delivery screenings, diagnoses and guidance to help couples bring healthy babies into the world, hospital officials said.

Of the more than 7,000 rare diseases worldwide, about 80 percent are inherited, affecting 350 million people around the world and over 20 million in China – about half of whom are children. Around 30 percent of children with rare diseases die before the age of five. Only 5 percent of rare diseases can be treated with drugs, which are very expensive.

"Proper healthcare for women and children is critical for preventing inborn deformity and rare diseases. As the hospital with the most newborn deliveries in Shanghai, we shoulder a strong responsibility," said Dr Wang Yu, president of Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital.

The hospital has a network that provides pre-pregnancy and prenatal genetic counseling, prenatal diagnoses, a genetic testing laboratory, newborn screenings and children's healthcare services.

Local clinic for inborn deformities opens
Ti Gong

The clinic provides pre-pregnancy, prenatal and after-delivery screenings, diagnoses and guidance to help couples bring healthy babies into the world.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     