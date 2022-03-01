Local clinic for inborn deformities opens

A clinic for inborn deformity consultation, prevention and control opened its doors at Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital on Monday, the World Rare Disease Day.

The clinic provides pre-pregnancy, prenatal and after-delivery screenings, diagnoses and guidance to help couples bring healthy babies into the world, hospital officials said.

Of the more than 7,000 rare diseases worldwide, about 80 percent are inherited, affecting 350 million people around the world and over 20 million in China – about half of whom are children. Around 30 percent of children with rare diseases die before the age of five. Only 5 percent of rare diseases can be treated with drugs, which are very expensive.

"Proper healthcare for women and children is critical for preventing inborn deformity and rare diseases. As the hospital with the most newborn deliveries in Shanghai, we shoulder a strong responsibility," said Dr Wang Yu, president of Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital.

The hospital has a network that provides pre-pregnancy and prenatal genetic counseling, prenatal diagnoses, a genetic testing laboratory, newborn screenings and children's healthcare services.