Local COVID-19 case sees shutdown of hospitals and sports venues

Hospitals and sports venues were closed after Shanghai reported one local COVID-19 case yesterday.

Renhe Hospital in Baoshan District, the Huangpu branch of Shanghai No. 9 People's Hospital and Jiuting Hospital in Songjiang District have suspended their outpatient and emergency services for medical screenings.

Putuo Sports Center, Putuo Stadium, Caoyang indoor swimming pool, Zhenru Stadium and three Rucker Park basketball courts in Putuo District have been closed after a local COVID-19 patient was reported in the district.